Director security HESCO raids at private workshop, recovered 3 transformer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) Director Security Saifuddin Memon raided a private workshop in SITE area Latifabad and recovered 3 pole mounted transformers which were being repaired in the workshop without official authorization.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that 2 PMT of 100 KV and one of 50 KV were recovered from the workshop.

The spokesman told that Sub Divisional Officer of HESCO Gul Rehman has been directed to register FIR against the workshop's owner and mechanics.

He added that another team of HESCO raided a workshop in the Hala Naka area and recovered one transformer of 200 KV, one of 100 KV and one of 50 KV.

Kubar said the concerned SHO had been asked to book the workshop's owner in the FIR.

The spokesman informed that action was being taken against the unauthorized workshops which perform substandard repair works on the PMTs.