Director Social Welfare visits Sanatzaar Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Director Social Welfare Department Shakira Naureen on Wednesday visited the Sanatzaar Office Mianwali and inspected various sections of the institution, including handmade dresses and other products.

She was accompanied by Deputy Director Social Welfare Malik Muhammad Nasir.

During the visit, Shakira Naureen appreciated the institution’s efforts in empowering unskilled women by providing them with vocational training and opportunities to learn marketable skills.

She said the Punjab government is committed to uplifting women by enabling them to become a skilled and productive segment of society.