Director Youth KP Hold Online Qirat, Naat Competitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Youth Affairs and PMRU jointly arranged the first phase of online Qirat and Naat competitions in the Holy month of Ramadan here, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat told APP here on Saturday.

He said, the online Qirat and Naat competitions were held on E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic. Around 500 male and female youths aged between 15-29 years participated in the competitions, Saleem Jan Marwat said.

Of them, 253 participated in Qirat competitions while 247 presented Naat in sweet and melodious voices in the videos of 3-4 minutes and sent to E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sana Portal, he informed.

Saleem Jan Marwat said that the contestants of Qirat and Naat are being shortlisted by the judges comprising Muftis and Qaris.

The list of top-10 would be prepared during the second phase of the competitions through the recorded videos of Qirat and Naat, he said, adding, the position holders would be given cash prizes of Rs.0.1 million, Rs70,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.

