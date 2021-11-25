Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

UrduPoint.com

Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi has been suspended and directed to report to Government of Sindh after being dismissing from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi has been suspended and directed to report to Government of Sindh after being dismissing from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

KMC Senior Officer Mansoor Qazi has been immediately appointed as Senior Director Zoo and Safari Park, said a spokesperson of KMC.

Metropolitan Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi issued orders for his transfer on Thursday. Earlier, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a presser referring to a death of white lion said that the incident that took place in the zoo on Wednesday was very unfortunate. "I am sorry for it because I am the head of the institution but the officers against whom action is being taken for doing wrong brings a stay order from the court," he added Khalid Hashmi, the director of the zoo, was twice removed from office but both times he obtained a stay order from the court.

Earlier, a senior KMC official with a good reputation was posted, but Khalid Hashmi took stay order in November once again.

"Every wrong person says I did nothing wrong and then new conspiracies start," the Administrator saidBarrister Murtaza Wahab said that 'incompetent officer' was suspended and inquiry was ordered. The death of a rare breed of lion is a loss to Karachi city and its citizens.

