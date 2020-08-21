Directorate being established to address business community issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a directorate to facilitate the business community under one window

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a directorate to facilitate the business community under one window.

A senior official of the authority told APP on Friday that urban Infrastructure Development Directorate would address the issues of traders, investors and industrialists related to the civic body.

"CDA is alive and working hard to provide every kind of service to the business man in line with the policy of the government," he said.

The official on a condition of anonymity said that the civic agency took multiple initiatives in that regard, adding that, a major project for road carpeting was under consideration and the priority would be given to main Marakiz and other markets of the city.

Simultaneously, CDA was going to re-carpet Kahuta Road with particular objective to facilitate Kahuta Industrial Estate, he said.

In first phase the carpeting would be carried out inside the Industrial Estate while the Illumination work would be done in the second phase.

To a query, he said the authority was considering the proposal of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the establishment of a truck stand in Sector I-11/ 4.

To another query, he said, the services of a consultant would be hired soon to conduct detailed study and provide solution to traffic problems.

In light of the recommendations given by the consultant the authority would move forward for building parking plazas in the Federal capital.

"The activity will go a long way in doing away with parking and traffic congestion issues in Islamabad," the official remarked.