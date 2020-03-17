UrduPoint.com
Directorate Colleges Resolve 55% Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

Directorate colleges resolve 55% complaints

Director Colleges, Prof. Qazi Khalid on Tuesday said around 55 per cent complaints concerning directorate colleges Multan have been resolved during last six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Colleges, Prof. Qazi Khalid on Tuesday said around 55 per cent complaints concerning directorate colleges Multan have been resolved during last six months.

Talking to APP, he said that 388 complaints concerning Multan directorate of colleges were uploaded by complainants from July 2019 to Feb 2020 and 193 of these complaints have been resolved.

He said that out of the remaining 195 complaints, 116 were under process and 79 were dropped.

Explaining complaints dropped, he said, 23 complaints were withdrawn, 21 were duplicate complaints, twelve of them were unclear, seven related to service matters, five of them were non- issues, two were incomplete and two more related to cases sub- judice before courts.

