Directorate Customs Intelligence confiscates betel nut of worth millions

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Directorate Customs Intelligence department of anti smuggling has confiscated betel nut of Rs. 16 Crore 91 lac.Irfan Javed, the director customs intelligence, had received an intelligence report that a hefty amount of betel has been hidden in warehouse of Sindh Industrial Trading State.

He directed Sheraz Ahmed, additional Director, to conduct an operation against this activity. Operation was held under the supervision of Deputy Director Saad Ata Rabani along with other officers. Smuggled betel nut of worth 16 crore and 78 Tons was produced. Sources claim that owner of the warehouse will be held early .