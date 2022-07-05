UrduPoint.com

Directorate Discusses Lumpy Skin, Congo Virus Situation

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Directorate discusses lumpy skin, Congo virus situation

Director General (DG) of Livestock (Extension) Alamzeb Khan convened an emergency meeting of district officers of Livestock Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday which discussed the current situation of the lumpy skin and Congo virus in detail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) of Livestock (Extension) Alamzeb Khan convened an emergency meeting of district officers of Livestock Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday which discussed the current situation of the lumpy skin and Congo virus in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Mohammad Israr have directed the officers of the department concerned to utilize their capabilities to prevent the spread of lumpy skin and Congo virus diseases.

He further said the doctors and veterinary assistants will be available during Eid holidays to help prevent the diseases. The DG said the strict action will be taken against the officials showing lethargy and negligence in their duties during this crucial situation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays Agriculture Congo

Recent Stories

DMC South performs de-watering to clear rain water ..

DMC South performs de-watering to clear rain water

1 minute ago
 Shafqat Mehmood, Gandapur granted bails till July ..

Shafqat Mehmood, Gandapur granted bails till July 23

1 minute ago
 Fighting rages in eastern Ukraine as NATO pushes e ..

Fighting rages in eastern Ukraine as NATO pushes expansion

1 minute ago
 LUMHS IT department developed mobile application t ..

LUMHS IT department developed mobile application to facilitate students

1 minute ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur working for envir ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur working for environmental protection, climate c ..

4 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakist ..

Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakistan history

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.