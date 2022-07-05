Directorate discusses lumpy skin, Congo virus situation

Director General (DG) of Livestock (Extension) Alamzeb Khan convened an emergency meeting of district officers of Livestock Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday which discussed the current situation of the lumpy skin and Congo virus in detail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) of Livestock (Extension) Alamzeb Khan convened an emergency meeting of district officers of Livestock Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday which discussed the current situation of the lumpy skin and Congo virus in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Mohammad Israr have directed the officers of the department concerned to utilize their capabilities to prevent the spread of lumpy skin and Congo virus diseases.

He further said the doctors and veterinary assistants will be available during Eid holidays to help prevent the diseases. The DG said the strict action will be taken against the officials showing lethargy and negligence in their duties during this crucial situation.