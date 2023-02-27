UrduPoint.com

Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Digitalisation On The Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:47 PM

The process of digitalisation of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) to adapt it to contemporary requirements, has started

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The process of digitalisation of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) to adapt it to contemporary requirements, has started.

In this regard, an important meeting was held at the DGPR office under the chairmanship of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, in which Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Admin Farhat Jabin, DGPR Rubina Afzal and other officers participated.

The minister said that it had been decided to completely digitalise the DGPR office to provide timely and accurate information to the public, adding that the advertisement and press laws section of the DGPR would be digitalised and a PR management system would be established for the department with the help of Punjab Information and Technology board.

He ordered for creating digital portal for monitoring of divisional and district offices of the department. He said that the release orders and advertisements should be updated on the portal within 24 hours. He also ordered for appropriate use of modern technology for dissemination of government policies through print, digital and electronic media.

The provincial information minister ordered for preparing weekly performance report of all the officers. He said that negligence in duties could not be tolerated, and action would be taken against the negligent officers.

