Directorate of Colleges organizes corona awareness workshop

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Following Sindh Government's announcement for opening of educational institutions from September 15, the Directorate of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness workshop on Prevention from Corona Virus and implementation of SOPs on Thursday. Addressing the workshop Chairman Public Accounts Committee of Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio said preventive steps taken by Sindh government stopped the spread of Corona Virus which as precautionary measures were the best and only solution to prevent pandemic. He said that all the students should act on the preventive steps after opening of educational institutions, colleges and schools so that the spread of pandemic could be contained.

MPA appreciated the efforts of Directorate of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad in organizing the awareness program. Director General Colleges Sindh Prof. Dr Abdul Hameed Channar appreciated that the first awareness program on post Corona situation after announcement of opening of educational institutes was hosted by Government Girls Degree College Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that such programs would be organized at all divisional and district headquarters of Sindh in order to provide awareness to teachers and students. He said that continued closure of educational institutions since last six month due to the Corona left irreparable impact on educational process and when learning activities were set to resume this workshop would to provide awareness about prevention from Corona among people especially those studying at educational institutions.

Deputy Director Anti Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro addressing the workshop said that during the initial stage of spread of Corona the issue was not taken seriously which resulted in multiplication of cases, however the effective and immediate steps adopted by government hampered further spread of virus. He said that the disease cannot be brought to end with the active cooperation of the general public and it requires strict implementation on SOPs issued by the government. Addressing the workshop Director Colleges SBA Prof Shahida Taj Abro, District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali, education Officer Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Assistant Director Qamaruddin Keerio, Iffat and others said the cases of Corona have receded but not ended completely and it need adoption of preventive measures, which include using face mask, avoiding hand shake, keeping proper social distance, spraying disinfectant at schools and colleges and washing hands frequently. They said that by holding of such awareness workshops, information could be provided to teachers and administrative staff for prevention from the pandemic. On the occasion Principal Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah Shaista Perveen presented traditional Sindh Ajrak and flowers to guests.