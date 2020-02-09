UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Directorate Of Education Starts "Teaching Internship Program" For Fresh Graduates

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Directorate of Education starts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Directorate of school Education (Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary), Hyderabad Region in collaboration with University of Sindh, Jamshoro has started Teaching Internship for fresh graduates from Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, English and Biology in different High Schools / Higher Secondary Schools.

As per the policy of the government, this program is designed to elevate the quality of education in fundamental areas as aforementioned.

The Teaching Internship program shall initially be of three month's time-span, which could be extendable up-to maximum one year subject to availability of conducive environment and satisfactory performance by the graduates.

Teaching Internship shall be on voluntary basis and shall not be considered for regular services, however, the certification of the period taught shall be made.

After having a thorough inspection of schools, it was discovered that there were many deficiencies in the educational system and apart from that many graduates, after having degrees from the University, were not having any exposure of teaching. Considering the bilateral urgency, teaching internship has been introduced to strengthen those rudimentary components of the society.

With initiation of such program, a healthy relationship of university shall also be made with the community.

Fresh Graduate in such basic subjects, shall have an immediate opportunity to get an exposure of teaching and will likely have much more chances of having good career opportunities by rendering such important voluntary social services.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hyderabad Jamshoro From Government

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

21 minutes ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

51 minutes ago

FTA issues ‘Basic Tax Information Bulletin’ to ..

51 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

51 minutes ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.