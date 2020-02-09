Directorate Of Education Starts "Teaching Internship Program" For Fresh Graduates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Directorate of school Education (Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary), Hyderabad Region in collaboration with University of Sindh, Jamshoro has started Teaching Internship for fresh graduates from Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, English and Biology in different High Schools / Higher Secondary Schools.

As per the policy of the government, this program is designed to elevate the quality of education in fundamental areas as aforementioned.

The Teaching Internship program shall initially be of three month's time-span, which could be extendable up-to maximum one year subject to availability of conducive environment and satisfactory performance by the graduates.

Teaching Internship shall be on voluntary basis and shall not be considered for regular services, however, the certification of the period taught shall be made.

After having a thorough inspection of schools, it was discovered that there were many deficiencies in the educational system and apart from that many graduates, after having degrees from the University, were not having any exposure of teaching. Considering the bilateral urgency, teaching internship has been introduced to strengthen those rudimentary components of the society.

With initiation of such program, a healthy relationship of university shall also be made with the community.

Fresh Graduate in such basic subjects, shall have an immediate opportunity to get an exposure of teaching and will likely have much more chances of having good career opportunities by rendering such important voluntary social services.