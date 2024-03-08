Directorate Of Health Services MCI Celebrates Int'l Women’s Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here on Friday organized an event to celebrate the International Women’s Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here on Friday organized an event to celebrate the International Women’s Day.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad along with Coordinator World Health Organization (WHO) as chief guest, attended the ceremony, said a press release.
In their speeches, they highlighted the importance, hard work and dedication of women in polio eradication program.
According to the spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the Deputy Commissioner said that women workers had done great job during polio campaigns and achieved the set targets successfully.
He said that women were working in every field of life and getting recognition for their talents.
Chief Metropolitan Officers, District Health Officer Islamabad, Director Health Services and Area Coordinator WHO were also present on the occasion.
The chief guest distributed certificates among women polio workers in recognition of their services.
All the distinguished guests and participants also took a token walk to raise awareness regarding International Women Day.
The Day was celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Friday to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The theme of this year's day was, “invest in women, to accelerate the progress.”
Recent Stories
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters
SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender divers ..
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package
CDA takes action against illegal constructions
Meeting reviews AIDS control in Bahawalpur
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse3 minutes ago
-
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package3 minutes ago
-
CDA takes action against illegal constructions3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews AIDS control in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day11 minutes ago
-
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continues9 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court in Sargodha9 minutes ago