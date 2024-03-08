Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here on Friday organized an event to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad along with Coordinator World Health Organization (WHO) as chief guest, attended the ceremony, said a press release.

In their speeches, they highlighted the importance, hard work and dedication of women in polio eradication program.

According to the spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the Deputy Commissioner said that women workers had done great job during polio campaigns and achieved the set targets successfully.

He said that women were working in every field of life and getting recognition for their talents.

Chief Metropolitan Officers, District Health Officer Islamabad, Director Health Services and Area Coordinator WHO were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest distributed certificates among women polio workers in recognition of their services.

All the distinguished guests and participants also took a token walk to raise awareness regarding International Women Day.

The Day was celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Friday to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The theme of this year's day was, “invest in women, to accelerate the progress.”

More Stories From Pakistan