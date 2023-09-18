Directorate of Higher Education KPK announces free education for students with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Directorate of Higher Education Monday issued a directive to 18 colleges in the province, instructing them to provide comprehensive free education and facilities to students with disabilities.

Among the institutions listed for this initiative are three government colleges of the Hazara division, Government Post Graduate College (GPGC) Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra.

The directive also includes other colleges in various regions, such as GPCG Bannu, Thana Malakand, Taimar Gahara, Karak, Kohat, Laki Marwat, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, D.

I.Khan, Swat, Nowshera, Peshawar, Daggar, and Chitral.

This significant initiative aims to ensure that students with disabilities across the province can access free education in their hometowns, eliminating any barriers they may face in pursuing their education. This move represents a step towards inclusivity and equal opportunities for all students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.