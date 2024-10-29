Open Menu

Directorate Of Higher Education Organizes Inter College Sports Gala 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Directorate of higher education organizes inter college sports gala 2024

Directorate of Higher Education organized inter colleges sports gala 2024 in Peshawar zone which would continue till October 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Directorate of Higher Education organized inter colleges sports gala 2024 in Peshawar zone which would continue till October 31.

The opening ceremony of the event was held here in government college Peshawar with the chief guest Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Higher education.

In his address the Minister said that the provincial government was trying best to promote sports in government colleges and facilitate the student players in every stage of life, adding that the educational institutions had a very vital role in the promotion of sports.

He noted that in every game KP players both male and female, had made their recognition by showing best performance in national and international level games.

Earlier, Principal Government College Peshawar Dr Nadir Khan welcomed the Minister, principals, professors, Director sports and players.

Prof Dr Fareed ullah Shah Director Higher education KP, male and female principals of Peshawar and Charsadda colleges participated in the opening ceremony of the gala.

The games to be played in the gala included Basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, squash, tug of war and others.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Badminton Student Male Charsadda October Afridi Event Government Best

Recent Stories

CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Heal ..

CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Health Care Hospital

8 seconds ago
 Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB eff ..

Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation t ..

9 seconds ago
 EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

11 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace, end to bloodshed in Gaza wit ..

12 seconds ago
 NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's ..

NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs

15 minutes ago
 Police foil attack on polio team

Police foil attack on polio team

14 minutes ago
Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing e ..

Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP

11 minutes ago
 KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector ..

KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities

11 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes resolution for implementation o ..

KP Assembly passes resolution for implementation of Murree Accord

11 minutes ago
 Opposition decries worsening law, order situation ..

Opposition decries worsening law, order situation in merged areas, demand to con ..

11 minutes ago
 KP Assembly demands select committee to probe indu ..

KP Assembly demands select committee to probe industrial area fire incident

11 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Ch ..

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan