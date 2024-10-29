Directorate Of Higher Education Organizes Inter College Sports Gala 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Directorate of Higher Education organized inter colleges sports gala 2024 in Peshawar zone which would continue till October 31
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Directorate of Higher Education organized inter colleges sports gala 2024 in Peshawar zone which would continue till October 31.
The opening ceremony of the event was held here in government college Peshawar with the chief guest Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Higher education.
In his address the Minister said that the provincial government was trying best to promote sports in government colleges and facilitate the student players in every stage of life, adding that the educational institutions had a very vital role in the promotion of sports.
He noted that in every game KP players both male and female, had made their recognition by showing best performance in national and international level games.
Earlier, Principal Government College Peshawar Dr Nadir Khan welcomed the Minister, principals, professors, Director sports and players.
Prof Dr Fareed ullah Shah Director Higher education KP, male and female principals of Peshawar and Charsadda colleges participated in the opening ceremony of the gala.
The games to be played in the gala included Basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, squash, tug of war and others.
