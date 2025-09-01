Directorate of Human Rights organizes conference

The Directorate of Human Rights Monday organized a one-day conference titled 'Voices of Change' here at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium in Sindh Museum in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Directorate of Human Rights Monday organized a one-day conference titled 'Voices of Change' here at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium in Sindh Museum in Qasimabad.

The event, held in collaboration with the Innovative Youth Council (IYC) and Green Bricks Foundation, was attended by more than 500 participants, including young women leaders, social activists, academia, media professionals and civil society representatives.

The Directorate' Director Agha Fakhar Hussain Durani, Dr Najeeb Memon, Prof Dr M Ismail Kumbhar, Shehnaaz Shedi, Abdul Wahid Khoso, advocates Rabia Samo and Ameer Hyder Babbar Khalid Babar and other representatives of the non-governmental organizations expressed their views on the occasion.