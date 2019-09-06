UrduPoint.com
Directorate Of Sports KP Employees Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Directorate of Sports KP employees express solidarity with Kashmiris

The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday staged a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir against Indian forces' atrocities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday staged a walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir against Indian forces' atrocities.

The rally attended by employees of Sports Directorate and led by Deputy Director Muhammad Tariq Mohmand expressed love with the Kashmiris.

The employees came out of the Qayyum Sports Complex and walked till Saddar Bazar by holding placards in their hands and chanting slogans against Indian forces killing innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Director Mohammed Tariq Mohmand, Superintendent Ibadullah Khan, Assistant Directors Arshad Hussain, Abdul Qayyum Khan, Haji Arshadullah and Caretaker Yousuf Afridi said that the nation was standing with the Pakistan Army.

He said Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. The walk culminated at Qayyum Sports Complex after passing through Saddar Bazar, Cantonment areas.

