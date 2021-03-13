Directorate of Youth KP to hold 4-day Cooking competition from March 16

Director Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Jan Marwat Saturday said that they have decided to organize a four-day cooking competition for the youth to acquire skills in cooking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Director Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Jan Marwat Saturday said that they have decided to organize a four-day cooking competition for the youth to acquire skills in cooking.

Talking to APP, Saleem Jan Marwat disclosed that to involve the youth in cooking competition, an online registration has already been kicked off and they are receiving very good responses from all across Pakistan.

The regular coaching competitions will be held from March 16, Saleem Jan Marwat informed. The aim and objective of the competitions is to arouse interest in cooking among the youth. The main purpose of the competitions is to train and encourage young people to master cooking, he said, adding that young people across the province, ranging in age from 14 to 29, can register online for the cooking competitions in Peshawar.

While the process of online registration has started in the competitions, he further said that cooking competitions would start from March 16 at Service Club Peshawar, adding that participants in the competitions would be encouraged young people with Certificates while cash prizes will also be given to the winners.

Saleem Jan Marwat said that on the directive of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Directorate of Youth Affairs have multiple programs in the days to come and cooking competitions are open for all youths even from the merged districts. The field is open for all, he said, adding, on the third day 20 top competitors would be short-listed, followed by five on the final day.

He said all arrangements have been completed as Cooking competitions of this type aren't just a way to pass the time in fact a lot of chefs register their trainees for them to help them gather more experience. Trainee chefs are often only responsible for a few individual components of a dish, but competitions force them to prepare an entire multi-course menu, which they also have to plan and organize on their own, Saleem Jan Marwat added.

He said competitions are time-limited� every aspect of meal planning and preparation has to be finished within a specified period. About the aim and objective of the competition, he said, it is a good opportunity for participants to exhibit their knowledge and skill when preparing and presenting a dish besides learning from other team members and other competitors.

"We want to enhance the leadership quality of our youth and for this competition in any sector play a key role in shaping up once personality," he informed.

He said with the Cooking competition, we would be able to find out some of the best young cooks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.

The aim or intention of cooking competition is to see that the food cooked undergoes a physical, at times chemical changes and that the result is edible and acceptable, and it also helps to digest the food, he concluded.