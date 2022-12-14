Directorate to make intra-district transfers of SSTs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has withdrawn the powers delegated to District education Officers (DEOs) regarding the intra-district transfer of the Subject Specialist Teachers (SSTs) with immediate effect, said an official notification issued here on Wednesday.

The powers of the intra-district transfers of SSTs will now be exercised by the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education.