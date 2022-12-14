UrduPoint.com

Directorate To Make Intra-district Transfers Of SSTs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:27 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has withdrawn the powers delegated to District Education Officers (DEOs) regarding the intra-district transfer of the Subject Specialist Teachers (SSTs) with immediate effect, said an official notification issued here on Wednesday.

The powers of the intra-district transfers of SSTs will now be exercised by the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education.

