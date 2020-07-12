UrduPoint.com
Dis-infection Spray Being Made In City On Daily Basis To Avert From Covid-19

Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Dis-infection spray being made in city on daily basis to avert from Covid-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration was taking all measures to avert from Covid-19 and dis-infection spray being made at public places in the city on daily basis.

Rescue 1122 water bowers were doing chlorine mixed spray at 30 various places including public and private places daily.

The spray was applied at general bus stand, railway station, Cardiology institute, SP Chowk, Abdali Road, Nawan Shehr chowk, civil defence office, railway colony, Gulshan market and other busiest roads of the city today.

The steps were being taken to get rid off from COVID-19, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

More Stories From Pakistan

