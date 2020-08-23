UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dis-infection Work At Imam Bargahaz Underway To Avert From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Dis-infection work at Imam Bargahaz underway to avert from coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :District administration is active to avert from Covid-19 during Muharram-Ul-Haram and dis-infection work at Imam Bargahaz was underway.

The Rescue 1122 water bowsers were doing chlorine mixed spray at Imam Bargahaz as the dis-infection of Imam Bargah Mumtazabad and Astana Haideria Daulat Gate has been completed.

Imam Bargahaz Thandi Khoi Suraj Miani, Al-Hussain Muzaffarabad, Chambay Shah Dehli Gate and Mahmoodia complex Ghareebabad were also washed with chlorine mixed water.

The dis-infection of public places was also continued under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Anti-germs spray was also being made at railway station, post office, Cardiology and Nishtar hospitals on daily basis.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Water Astana Muzaffarabad Rescue 1122 Post From Muharram

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

13 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.