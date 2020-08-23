Dis-infection work at Imam Bargahaz underway to avert from coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :District administration is active to avert from Covid-19 during Muharram-Ul-Haram and dis-infection work at Imam Bargahaz was underway.

The Rescue 1122 water bowsers were doing chlorine mixed spray at Imam Bargahaz as the dis-infection of Imam Bargah Mumtazabad and Astana Haideria Daulat Gate has been completed.

Imam Bargahaz Thandi Khoi Suraj Miani, Al-Hussain Muzaffarabad, Chambay Shah Dehli Gate and Mahmoodia complex Ghareebabad were also washed with chlorine mixed water.

The dis-infection of public places was also continued under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Anti-germs spray was also being made at railway station, post office, Cardiology and Nishtar hospitals on daily basis.

APP /sak