Disability Board Starts Functioning At Allied Hospital-II
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In line with the directions of the Punjab government, a disability board set up at Allied Hospital-II has started issuing certificates to persons with disability.
According to hospital sources, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Mirza Muhammad Ali examined about 150 males, females and children suffering from various disabilities who were issued disability certificates.
The disability board will be held twice a week during which maximum children will be issued certificates.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD kills most wanted TTP terrorist in Bannu11 minutes ago
-
Minors meet death after wall collapse11 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs Peace Committee meeting11 minutes ago
-
National Dialogue on World Food Safety Day held11 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum forces chair to adjourn session11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign21 minutes ago
-
Water treatment plant donated to Allied hospital-II31 minutes ago
-
‘NourishMaa’ campaign launched in KP to highlight maternal malnutrition31 minutes ago
-
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit: SUPARCO41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for India's accountability over 7,000 custodial deaths in IIOJK51 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claimed three lives in Esa Khail51 minutes ago
-
K-Electric achieves zero load shedding on 1,500 feeders in Karachi: NA told1 hour ago