Disability Board Starts Functioning At Allied Hospital-II

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Disability board starts functioning at Allied Hospital-II

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In line with the directions of the Punjab government, a disability board set up at Allied Hospital-II has started issuing certificates to persons with disability.

According to hospital sources, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Mirza Muhammad Ali examined about 150 males, females and children suffering from various disabilities who were issued disability certificates.

The disability board will be held twice a week during which maximum children will be issued certificates.

