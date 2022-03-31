(@FahadShabbir)

Disability certificate can be obtained online from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Disability certificate can be obtained online from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad.

According to Medical Social Welfare Officer DHQ Hospital Ayesha Anjum, the eligible candidates could now apply for disability certificate online by visiting website www.

dpmis.punjab.gov.pk.

The candidate would be issued date and time for his medical examination and the entire departmental process would be completed in one day.

Later, the candidate would also be facilitated to check updates on his applications online in addition to download his disability certificate from the website, she added.