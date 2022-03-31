UrduPoint.com

Disability Certificate Can Be Obtained Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Disability certificate can be obtained online

Disability certificate can be obtained online from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Disability certificate can be obtained online from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad.

According to Medical Social Welfare Officer DHQ Hospital Ayesha Anjum, the eligible candidates could now apply for disability certificate online by visiting website www.

dpmis.punjab.gov.pk.

The candidate would be issued date and time for his medical examination and the entire departmental process would be completed in one day.

Later, the candidate would also be facilitated to check updates on his applications online in addition to download his disability certificate from the website, she added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says No Indications Russia Preparing to U ..

Pentagon Says No Indications Russia Preparing to Use Nuclear Weapons

1 minute ago
 Turkey Favors Becoming Guarantor of Ukraine's Secu ..

Turkey Favors Becoming Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - Erdogan

1 minute ago
 Lawyers, journalists, intellectuals stress for ado ..

Lawyers, journalists, intellectuals stress for adoption of proposed local Govt a ..

1 minute ago
 UK, Allies Will Supply Ukraine With More Lethal We ..

UK, Allies Will Supply Ukraine With More Lethal Weapons - Defence Secretary

1 minute ago
 'Business community to set up company for undertak ..

'Business community to set up company for undertaking development projects'

1 minute ago
 EU Lawmakers Want 'Consequences' for Any Chinese S ..

EU Lawmakers Want 'Consequences' for Any Chinese Support to Russia in Ukraine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.