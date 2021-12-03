UrduPoint.com

Disability Day Celebrated At NEEC

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

KOHAT, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Roshan Mehsud here Friday attended a function in connection of International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The event was organized in Nishtar Special education Centre (NEEC) and attended by large number of locals, organizations of disables and area elite.

The aim of the event was to create awareness among people about rights of disables and giving them status they deserved in the society.

Addressing the event, DC urged civil society to help disables and extend cooperation to them. He also appreciated efforts of management of the centre to help out disables and to run the institution effectively. He also distributed wheel chairs donation of MOL Pakistan among disables.

