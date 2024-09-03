Disability Payments Through Himat Cards To Be Started By Mid-September
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Bahawalnagar will begin making payments to disabled people through the Himat card program by September 15 as per instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab.
According to DC Office, the Himat card program provides a quarterly allowance of Rs. 10,500 to support the rehabilitation and dignified living of 65,000 disabled individuals across Punjab.
Under the program's first phase, 40,000 Himat cards will be issued, followed by 25,000 more in the second phase.
Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon has directed the Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal departments to conduct biometric verification of eligible individuals at their homes to facilitate the issuance of these cards.
The officials are facing some challenges and hardships in carrying out this important initiative but they are determined to ensure that the disability payments reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely and efficient manner.
