Open Menu

Disability Payments Through Himat Cards To Be Started By Mid-September

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Disability payments through Himat Cards to be started by mid-September

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Bahawalnagar will begin making payments to disabled people through the Himat card program by September 15 as per instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to DC Office, the Himat card program provides a quarterly allowance of Rs. 10,500 to support the rehabilitation and dignified living of 65,000 disabled individuals across Punjab.

Under the program's first phase, 40,000 Himat cards will be issued, followed by 25,000 more in the second phase.

Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon has directed the Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal departments to conduct biometric verification of eligible individuals at their homes to facilitate the issuance of these cards.

The officials are facing some challenges and hardships in carrying out this important initiative but they are determined to ensure that the disability payments reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely and efficient manner.

APP/mhg/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalnagar September From

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

7 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

8 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

10 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

10 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

14 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

22 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

22 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan