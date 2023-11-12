Disable children of Abbottabad stage protest against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) In a demonstration of solidarity with the Muslim population of Palestine and condemnation of the atrocities committed by the Zionist forces, the Association for Physically Disabled Children and Women on Sunday held a protest in Abbottabad.

The protest, attended by notable figures including Dr. Aram Sadiq, former MPA Amina Sardar, Chairperson of Special school Sobia Shaukat, Sameena Kouser Rajput, Chairperson of SEEM Special School, Sadiya Sajid Awan from RISE Special School, and Zeb-un-Nisa from Orion School, aimed to shed light on the discrimination faced by physically disabled children and women in the wake of the heinous acts perpetrated by the Zionist forces.

During the protest, strong condemnation was expressed for the ethnic cleansing in Palestine and the blatant violations of human rights laws.

The speakers urged Muslim leaders to take practical steps to stop the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

Sobia Shaukat, the founder and chairperson of the SEEM Institute, remarked that today's youth seem to be losing themselves in the vibrant colours of social media, neglecting the actions and sacrifices of their predecessors.

The speakers highlighted the silence surrounding the cries of Muslim daughters and children in Palestine and the desecration of Masjid Al-Aqsa. The protest from physically disabled children and women in Abbottabad is a determined voice, aiming to awaken Muslim leaders and youth.

They emphasized that the global Muslim community must continue raising its voice for the protection of the rights of Muslims in any region.