Disable person commits suicide over financial issues

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A disabled person has committed suicide by hanging himself over financial issues in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station premises.

According to details, a disabled person namely Muhammad Abid s/o Gaiman Chandia resident of Noor Shah Talai Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area was facing financial crisis.

On the incident day, he hanged himself after tiding with rope and committed suicide.

The police handed over the body to heirs after postpartum.

Police concerned is busy in interrogation into the incident.