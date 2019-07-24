Disable person killed in train accident in Sargodha

Hazara express struck and killed 35 years old disable man

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Hazara express struck and killed 35 years old disable man. According to rescue reports 35 years old mentally disable man who was crossing railway track and hit by Hazara express has been died near Sargodha Station.

His family demanded for help from railway police but police didn't help them on time.

Family staged protest against gross negligence of railway police. They also said that we don't want any legal action but railway police are not giving back the dead body.While in one other incident 60 years old man has been hit by speedy oil tanker.

He was died on spot. Driver made good escape from the scene. Police took the body in custody and started investigation.