Disable persons can play positive role in society: DC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi said that it should be their utmost priority to polish the skills of disable persons who could play a positive role in the society and they would never disappoint them.

Talking to a delegation at his office here on Monday, he said that the government allocated quota in government jobs for disabled, which aimed at including them in the mainstream of life so that they could play positive role in development of the country.

He assured full assistance to concerned officials for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure and the remaining are directed to ensure it at earliest.