Disable persons observe hunger strike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Disable persons observed a hunger strike outside Hyderabad press club on Wednesday for not providing jobs under specified disable quota.

Participants led by Muhammad Khalid Soomro, Farooq Ahmed and others demanded high ups for providing jobs in Government services through 1981 ordinance.

They appealed relevant authorities to provide them jobs under disable quota in order to save them from starvation and misery.

