UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disabled Farmer Killed Accidentally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:35 PM

Disabled farmer killed accidentally

A disabled farmer was killed accidentally while cultivating the land for potato sowing in Rajowal village on Friday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A disabled farmer was killed accidentally while cultivating the land for potato sowing in Rajowal village on Friday.

According to police sources, a farmer Ghulam Nabi was preparing the land and cutting potatoes when he was trapped in the machine. As a result he received serious injuries and died-on-spot.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

22 minutes ago

617 new industrial units established in KP: KPEZDM ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Police arrested 396 beggars in last month

2 minutes ago

MOL Pakistan setup computer lab at girls school

2 minutes ago

Former Justice donates Rs 1 million to lawyers hos ..

2 minutes ago

Suspended Workers of US Agency for Global Media Su ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.