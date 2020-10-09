Disabled farmer killed accidentally

A disabled farmer was killed accidentally while cultivating the land for potato sowing in Rajowal village on Friday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A disabled farmer was killed accidentally while cultivating the land for potato sowing in Rajowal village on Friday.

According to police sources, a farmer Ghulam Nabi was preparing the land and cutting potatoes when he was trapped in the machine. As a result he received serious injuries and died-on-spot.