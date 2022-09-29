Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilitate special students: Shafaat Ali

Director General Special Education Punjab, Shafaat Ali on Thursday paid visit to various special education institutions and reviewed the performance and facilities there

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Special Education Punjab, Shafaat Ali on Thursday paid visit to various special education institutions and reviewed the performance and facilities there.

District Officer Special Education Mian Muhammad Majid briefed the DG Special Education about the departments.

Speaking on the occasion, DG said that the provincial government was taking keen interest to equip special educational institutions with modern facilities and added that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had directed to take all possible measures for helping persons with disabilities become proactive members of the society.

He directed the teachers to pay special focus on education and training of the kids with disabilities as these kids were also precious asset of the country.

Ali also instructed the teachers to motivate the parents to enrol their children with disabilities in special education institutions where monthly scholarships, uniform, books and pick and drop facilities were being offered free of charge.

He highlighted that special attention was being paid to vocational training of the students with disabilities to strengthen them financially through technical training.

Vocational centers were being established at various cities for kids with disabilities, Shafaat said and added that different facilities would be provided to these children in the state-of-the-art Shadab village project, completed at a cost of Rs 800 million.

He informed that curriculum for learners with disabilities was being upgraded by keeping in view modern requirements.

The director general said that disabled-friendly buildings were being constructed across the province and old buildings being uplifted through annual development scheme.

He informed that special education department was printing its books from Punjab text book board first time for the students studying in special education institutions.

He directed the heads of the institutions to conduct individual education program's meeting regularly and apprise the parents about the academic performance of the students.

Shafqat Ali directed the speech therapists to organize regular sessions for improving the speaking ability of children with disabilities, and conduct admission awareness campaign to get more learners with disabilities enrolled in the special education institutions.