Disabled Get Financial Assistance In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Additional deputy commissioner general Muhammad Kashif Dogar, on behalf of district committee for Rehabilitation & Training of Disabled, gave away cheques of Rs 573,900 as financial assistance to disabled persons at Deputy Commissioner office here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Additional deputy commissioner general Muhammad Kashif Dogar, on behalf of district committee for Rehabilitation & Training of Disabled, gave away cheques of Rs 573,900 as financial assistance to disabled persons at Deputy Commissioner office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashif Dogar said that cheques of financial assistance was distributed on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed Ali. The aim of distribution of relief was to enable handicap persons to buy their aiding equipments and start small business.

Director Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Ibad Ali was also present on the occasion.

