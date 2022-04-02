UrduPoint.com

Disabled People To Get Jobs Before Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 03:15 PM

The local Deputy Commissioner, Salman Lodhi directed the private institutions to observe three percent quota for disabled persons for employment before Ramzan

The local Deputy Commissioner, Salman Lodhi directed the private institutions to observe three percent quota for disabled persons for employment before Ramzan.

The decision was taken in a meeting arranged here Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Akhtar and DO Industries were present on the occasion.

The decision was taken in a meeting arranged here Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Akhtar and DO Industries were present on the occasion.

In this regard the DC issued order to serve notices on industrial and private units following this.

According to DC the district government was acting upon the policy already in institutions running under the public sector.

He further ordered to beef up measures to have maximum output to achieve results following observance of the said quota to facilitate differently-abled people surviving in the district.

