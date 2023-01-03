UrduPoint.com

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) Digitizes Data Of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) digitizes data of 150,000 persons with disabilities

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider on Tuesday said that Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by PITB for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, recorded data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) since April 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider on Tuesday said that Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by PITB for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, recorded data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) since April 2022.

Addressing a progress review meeting here, he said, "With this initiative, the number of departmental visits of the Persons With Disabilities have reduced. In addition their NADRA verification for Special Identity Card is also being done online without wasting time.

" The meeting was also informed that under the DPMIS, disabled persons from across Punjab could apply for their medical appointments and receive disability certificates online.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the record of Persons With Disabilities is now available on the dashboard including their gender, age, type of disability, and geographical distribution.

Registration of all 36 Darul Aman (DUA) facilities and Modern Children's Homes (MCH) in Punjab as well as monitoring of residents' needs and corresponding arrangements etc have also been digitized as part of this system.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Progress April All From

Recent Stories

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease ..

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease

3 minutes ago
 Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flight ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flights Over Arctic, Atlantic in 202 ..

3 minutes ago
 Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Se ..

Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek I ..

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) to convene all Pakistan Chamb ..

3 minutes ago
 SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

SEDD carries out about 30 Benchmarks

21 minutes ago
 Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIT illegal in Lahore ..

Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIT illegal in Lahore

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.