Disabled persons need special attention for rehabilitation: Qassim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that special persons need special attention for their rehabilitation, treatment,care and training.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest in 6th International Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Conference "Spectrum of Opportunities in Rehabilitation" here at Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Dow University of Health Sciences on Thursday.

On this occasion Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar was also present.

He appreciated the performance of the Dow University for providing treatment, care, medicines and training for rehabilitation of special persons.

He said that first of all we should accept these special persons as an integral part of the society and work for their rehabilitation.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that Sindh government was also providing health, education, vocational training and rehabilitation facilities to special persons.