Disabled Persons Organize Relief Camp For Earthquake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Disabled persons organize relief camp for earthquake victims of Turkiye, Syria

A relief camp was organized here on Tuesday by the organization of the disabled people to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A relief camp was organized here on Tuesday by the organization of the disabled people to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

According to a press release issued by the 'Tanzeem Falaho Behbood Mazooreen', the relief camp was set up near the Latifabad flyover, with the support of the Provincial Social Welfare Department, in which a large number of people donated relief items for the earthquake victims.

The office bearers of the social organization Imran Akhtar, Ibrar Shaikh, Shireen Naseer and others were present in the camp to collect relief goods and other donations.

Social Welfare Department Additional Director Mehboobuz Zaman Khan and other officers also praised the spirit showed by the disabled persons to help the earthquake hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

