Disabled Persons Play Important Role In Progress, Prosperity Of Country: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Disabled persons play important role in progress, prosperity of country: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said the disabled persons had an important role in progress and prosperity of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said the disabled persons had an important role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing an event held at the Governor House in connection with the International Day of Disabled Persons, he said disabled persons had achieved a place in society by utilizing their potentials, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail said, "I am very happy to say that you people did not give up and fought with great courage every time." The governor said the disabled persons had played a role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar along with a large number of disabled people including prominent social entrepreneurs.

"Keeping in view the long-term desire of those with hearing impairments, I have been very happy to sign a driving license bill for them," said the governor Sindh.

He said Green Line Bus Project was the first project in the country which would provide all facilities for the special people so that they too could get the best travel facilities.

Imran Ismail added that there were special opportunities for differently abled people in Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program.

He said the present government was committed to the vision of turning the country into Riyasat-i-Madina. Appreciating the efforts made by Essa Lab, the governor said the private sector should further contribute to the cause.

Addressing the event, Dr. Farhan Isa, chief executive of Essa Laboratories, said, "We are playing a role in promoting positive activities in the society and will continue to contribute in this regard."Richard Geary, who hails from the United States, working in social service for the past three decades in Pakistan, also addressed the ceremony.

