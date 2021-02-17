Disabled persons rights to be protected: DC

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Wednesday that disabled persons should not think that they were alone and their rights would be protected at all cost through job quota

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Wednesday that disabled persons should not think that they were alone and their rights would be protected at all cost through job quota.

Presiding over a meeting of district committee for rehabilitation of disabled persons, DC said that disabled persons would be provided jobs in public and private sector in accordance with their quota.

Meeting was attended by managers of factories and officials including ADCG Akhtar Hussain Mundhaira, deputy director labour Naeem Ahmad besides disbled persons Yousuf Karimi, Tanveer Ajmal, Imran and others.

Sherazi ordered heads of government offices and private institutions to ensure intime payment of salaries to disabled persons and system for finances vailability by strengthened for the purpose.

He directed assistant commissioners to ensure recruitment of disbled persons in factories and government offices as per quota in their respective tahsils. He also directed officials to deal with disabled persons politely.

Labour officials gave briefing to DC on steps taken so far for disabled persons' rehabilitation. DC also heard disabled persons and ordered to resolve their problems.