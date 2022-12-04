UrduPoint.com

Disabled Persons Seek CRPD's Vibrant Role For The Socioeconomic Uplift

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Disabled Persons Seek CRPD's Vibrant Role For The Socioeconomic Uplift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Persons with disabilities (PWD) have urged the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to play a vibrant role in their socioeconomic uplifting and social inclusion as talented amongst them are waiting and the right opportunity.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of the non-profit welfare organization 'Saaya' Asim Zafar said that the government reconstituted the CRPD and mandated it to ensure different welfare works including health facilities, and employment, making the offices and markets accessible for disabled persons.

He said buildings and offices have built ramps on the directions of CRPD to fulfill the formality and ignored the relevant height that made entries dangerous for persons with disabilities. "Execution of such programs could be successful if disabled persons are made part of it", he added.

Asim said that correct data on disabled persons were not available and it was important as government constitutes policy and allocates the budget based on the available data.

He said to avail the data on disabled persons, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) included a questionnaire on "Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement" which concluded that around 14 percent of persons have disabilities in the country.

Talking about Sayya, Asim Zafar said that functional members of his team were disabled and they understand the real issues and attitudes of society towards disabled persons. He said that his team had been working to make disabled persons independent by inspiring and counseling them.

When contacted, Deputy Director Rana Saeed Ramzan said that the council was the sole organization that was issuing a disability certificate for differently-abled persons and with this certificate, individuals could avail of important services provided by the government of Pakistan.

He said the CRPD has taken various steps in making Islamabad a friendly city for persons with disabilities and ensuring a two per cent quota of jobs in the Federal government. He said that on the proposal of the council, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already started to make ramps at 40 different places with signs.

\395\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Budget Market Capital Development Authority Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

13 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

13 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.