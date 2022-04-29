Disabled students of NMDs to get Rs 50,000 each

The disabled students of the newly merged districts would be paid an amount of Rs 50,000 each. Newly merged districts have a total of 994 registered disabled students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The disabled students of the newly merged districts would be paid an amount of Rs 50,000 each. Newly merged districts have a total of 994 registered disabled students.

This was told during a meeting regarding the activities of the Social Welfare Department held here on Friday with KP Minister for Social Welfare, Zakat and Usher Anwar Zeb Khan in the chair.

Besides, Director Social Welfare for the newly merged districts, the Director Social Welfare for settled districts and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing regarding affairs of social welfare activities.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed the provision of all facilities to people residing in the shelter homes.

He said that the government is taking all possible steps for the provision of assistance to the destitute and financially weak classes of the society.

He said that a large number of people were benefiting from shelter homes established in the province.

He said that a shelter home would also be established in district headquarters hospital, Bajaur.