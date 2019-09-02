Disabled to be provided special seats in transport: Syed Qasim Naveed Qama

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh Government was ensuring special seats in all means of transport for persons with disabilities and allotting them parking space exclusively at all public places

He said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday that these spaces should be near to that particular place, said a statement.

Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Madni, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that in this regard, a letter had been sent to secretaries transport and local government and other relevant heads of the departments, asking them to ensure implementation of `Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018' in letter and spirit.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar added, the aim of "Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018" is to facilitate the special persons and to empower them so as to enable them to perform their routine work smoothly.

He said that we were also ensuring ramps and special washrooms in buildings and shopping malls and no NOC of new building would be issued unless it has ramps and special washrooms for special persons.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was of the opinion that it was our prime responsibility to facilitate special persons in order to make them a useful citizen of the society.

He assured that Sindh Government was committed to provide relief to special persons at all levels and for the purpose we also needed the cooperation of other stakeholders.