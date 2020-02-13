Disabled/senior citizens to book seat in train through e-ticketing

UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Railways will facilitate disabled and senior citizens by providing booking on concessional rates through e-ticketing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways will facilitate disabled and senior citizens by providing booking on concessional rates through e-ticketing.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, an e-ticketing form will be introduced for such people which will be once submitted to the commercialdepartment.

After a procedure, disabled and senior citizens could book a seat in the train.

More Stories From Pakistan

