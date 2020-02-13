Disabled/senior Citizens To Book Seat In Train Through E-ticketing
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:09 PM
The Pakistan Railways will facilitate disabled and senior citizens by providing booking on concessional rates through e-ticketing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways will facilitate disabled and senior citizens by providing booking on concessional rates through e-ticketing.
According to the PR sources on Thursday, an e-ticketing form will be introduced for such people which will be once submitted to the commercialdepartment.
After a procedure, disabled and senior citizens could book a seat in the train.