UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disagreement Emerges Between Law Ministry And Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Disagreement emerges between law ministry and attorney general

A disagreement has emerged between the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan on Tuesday when the former reported that the latter had written a letter without observing proper facts and rules

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) A disagreement has emerged between the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan on Tuesday when the former reported that the latter had written a letter without observing proper facts and rules.Importantly, the law ministry denied reports that it had taken any action for the recruitment of new law officers.

However, it maintained that if required, the recruitment process falls within the jurisdiction of the law ministry.In a letter to the law minister, available with the media, the AG referred to his meeting with the law minister and requested him to issue an appropriate formal clarification at the earliest since a news report had been circulating about the appointment of law officers that had created confusion between the law division and the AG office.

The news report had claimed that the government was trying to appoint new law officers without AG's consent."You would recall that during our meeting earlier today you had clarified that no such action is in the offing and therefore no law officers are being terminated or appointed," the letter read."We had agreed further that we will be working within the prescribed constitutional limits of our respective offices and that no appointments, transfers or other matters relating to the law officers would be taken by the law ministry without prior consent of the AG.""Looking forward to a good working relationship between the law and justice division and the office of attorney general for Pakistan within our respective domain," the letter added.A copy of the letter was also sent to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Azam Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Law Minister Media Government

Recent Stories

ADDED, ADNOC sign agreement to drive in-country va ..

10 minutes ago

Why Nawaz Sharif's reports from England not being ..

25 seconds ago

US has good relations with Pakistan: Alice Wells

28 seconds ago

Stock market drops more 400 points as virus contin ..

29 seconds ago

S. Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus ca ..

31 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Pakistan-Iran border is closed for th ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.