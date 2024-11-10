Disappearance of traditional 'Takhti' writing leads to poor handwriting among students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In an era not too distant, Primary schools laid the foundation for students' learning and skills, particularly focusing on the art of handwriting, by using traditional tools like the 'takhti', inkpot, and reed pen.

In the Seraiki region, children were not called 'Prep' or 'Nursery' students but were simply known as students in the 'Kachi' or 'Pakki' classes. The students did not have the 'luxury' of pick-and-drop services. Instead, they would place their books and a small wooden slate in cloth bags and head to school in groups, with their slates coated in Multani mitti (clay) overnight, ready for daily use.

The half-day school break was marked by another application of clay on the slate at the school’s only water pump. This ritual was accompanied by a lively noise as students busily prepared their slates, a noise that was neither bothersome to teachers nor to the community. The charm of the slate was in its simplicity—students used inkpots filled with natural dyes and pens made from reeds to practise their numerals and urdu alphabets, achieving beauty and finesse in their handwriting.

Retired Headmaster Faiz Ahmed recalls the essence of that bygone era. "When I see the weak and poor handwriting of my grandchildren, I’m reminded of the 'takhti' era," he shared with APP. "Only a teacher can impart a five-year foundation in handwriting that lasts fifty years. Back then, top students with beautiful handwriting always secured first, second, or third positions in exams," he added.

In those days, notebooks, pencils, and English language learning were reserved for older students, introduced only from sixth grade onwards in high schools. Until then, the children’s handwriting had developed so remarkably through slate writing that they often earned additional marks for attractive presentation in exams.

Dr. Tahir Abbas, a professor of Urdu at a university, emphasized the lasting value of calligraphy. "Even a simple slate from that era holds significance today because the beauty of the handwritten words on it remains unmatched. Though some exams have now moved to digital platforms, in handwritten exams, students with beautiful penmanship still receive extra marks," he noted.

Slate writing, with its hand-crafted precision, was more than a skill; it was an art form. Its advantages extended well beyond school years, into college and professional life.

While the age of slates, inkpots, and reed pens has faded, and modern education has taken its place, there is still a need for teachers who can cultivate elegance in students' writing. Revitalizing this art could enhance both the passion for writing and reading. Those students who learned calligraphy on slates decades ago remain some of the finest teachers today, their handwriting still vibrant and sophisticated despite the years.