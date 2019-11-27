Disaster mitigation, risk reduction policy on cards to avert climate impact: President Dr Arif Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan was one of the most affected countries hit by climate change and the government was working with all stakeholders to launch projects regarding disaster mitigation, adaptation and risk reduction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan was one of the most affected countries hit by climate change and the government was working with all stakeholders to launch projects regarding disaster mitigation, adaptation and risk reduction.

Talking to a delegation of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) led by its CEO Naser Haghamed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the government believed in inclusive and sustainable development and invited IRW to support the ongoing Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme of Higher Education Commission.

President Alvi said Pakistan faced a series of humanitarian challenges from earthquake in 2005 to floods in 2010 and 2011, but with support of partners, overcame the challenges.

The President appreciated the role played by Islamic Relief Worldwide especially in the social sector of Pakistan.

He emphasized that mosques could play a pivotal role in highlighting as well as addressing social issues such as women empowerment, climate change, population control, unhealthy lifestyle, and hardships of people with disabilities.

He appreciated Islamic Relief's support to Government institutions in various domains including health, disaster risk reduction, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and education.

He urged Islamic Relief to work in collaboration with the local health departments for provision of necessary resources and infrastructure in order to help government provide free health services to the most deserving segments through its Sehat Sahulat programme.

Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) was established in 1984 by Dr Hany El-Banna in response to the famine in Africa with offices in 40 countries.

Since 1992, it has remained active in providing relief during all major natural disasters in Pakistan including the Sindh cyclone of 1999, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa displacement crisis of 2009, floods of 2010 and 2011. Apart from disaster relief, IRW also deals with issues like gender justice, women empowerment, climate change and people with disabilities.