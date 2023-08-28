Disaster preparedness exercises conclude in Swat schools

In a groundbreaking initiative to promote disaster preparedness and ensure the safety of girls' education, the FCDO funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) programme in collaboration with the District Government Swat successfully concluded a series of mock exercises across six schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In a groundbreaking initiative to promote disaster preparedness and ensure the safety of girls' education, the FCDO funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) programme in collaboration with the District Government Swat successfully concluded a series of mock exercises across six schools.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, these exercises aimed to bridge the gap in girls' education during disasters and enhance local-level risk management.

The initiative garnered substantial support from various stakeholders, including the District Administration Swat, Rescue 1122, civil defence, education department, Red Crescent Society and the Social Welfare Department.

The six-day exercise series brought together educators, students, and disaster management experts to equip them with crucial skills and knowledge to effectively navigate and respond to emergencies.

Modules covered a range of topics, including disaster risk management, disaster preparedness tailored for girls, guidance for dealing with trauma, and first aid in schools.

These comprehensive sessions aimed to empower participants with the tools they need to ensure the safety and continuation of education during challenging times.

The district administration lauded the dedication and efforts of SNG, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, education department and the Social Welfare Department in orchestrating these exercises with precision and success.

"Under the directions of Deputy Commissioners Swat and Provincial Government these initiatives are undertaken, it is inspiring to witness the commitment shown by SNG, Rescue 1122, education department, civil defence and the Social Welfare Department in conducting these exercises " stated Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and HR, Ibrar Wazir.

"These efforts align with our shared goal of safeguarding education and preparing our communities to face unforeseen challenges," he added.

SNG and its partners are dedicated to fostering inclusivity and preparedness in education and this initiative marks a significant step towards achieving that mission.

By prioritising disaster preparedness, the District Government Swat ensures that every girl has the opportunity to learn and thrive, irrespective of the circumstances.

The success of these mock exercises signifies the potential for replicating the approach in other educational institutions situated in disaster-prone areas, thus amplifying the impact of this crucial undertaking.