UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disaster Related Service Delivery System To Be Strengthen: Mahesar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:18 PM

Disaster related service delivery system to be strengthen: Mahesar

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has urged to strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system so that effective steps could be taken in time of a calamity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has urged to strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system so that effective steps could be taken in time of a calamity.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that the organisation was still in its infancy in the Sukkur, but soon it would be strengthened, sufficient funds allocated and more officers would be posted so that it could work better still.

He said the fund shortage was an important issue as very limited amount was available and one had to prioritize the issues.

Commissioner also urged the meeting to be vigilant in their areas and keep a close watch and monitor if people in their respective areas were being provided efficient services.

Related Topics

Shortage Sukkur

Recent Stories

Another four patient dies of COVID at Nishtar Hos ..

1 minute ago

1824 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

1 minute ago

China's Jiangsu FC exit Asian Champions League aft ..

2 minutes ago

First phase of cancer centre to go functional in n ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

No High Expectation From China on Bilateral Meetin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.