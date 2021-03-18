Disaster related service delivery system to be strengthen: Mahesar

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has urged to strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system so that effective steps could be taken in time of a calamity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has urged to strengthen the disaster-related service delivery system so that effective steps could be taken in time of a calamity.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that the organisation was still in its infancy in the Sukkur, but soon it would be strengthened, sufficient funds allocated and more officers would be posted so that it could work better still.

He said the fund shortage was an important issue as very limited amount was available and one had to prioritize the issues.

Commissioner also urged the meeting to be vigilant in their areas and keep a close watch and monitor if people in their respective areas were being provided efficient services.