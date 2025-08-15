"Disaster Response:NDMA Launches Large-Scale Relief Operation in KP Amidst Heavy Rains"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is working closely with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to mitigate the impact of floods, landslides, and lightning strikes, in response to severe weather conditions.

NDMA is actively coordinating the prompt dispatch of relief goods and providing operational support to PDMA for rescue efforts in the affected districts under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Over the past 24 hours, these severe weather events have claimed 180 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 152 men, 15 women, and 13 children. In addition, five fatalities were reported in Gilgit and nine in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Torrential rains in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also left 23 people injured.

Relief and rescue operations are being actively carried out by PDMA, Pakistan Army, district administrations, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers. NDMA is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of all ongoing operations and coordinating with relevant institutions to ensure effective emergency response.

Authorities caution that in the event of further rains, the risk of additional landslides remains high. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures during spells of heavy rain and flooding, and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas. Tourists are especially advised to refrain from visiting northern regions for the next five to six days to ensure their safety.