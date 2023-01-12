'Disaster Risk Calendar' on cards for generating region-specific emergency alerts: NDMA Chairman

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday apprised Executive Director of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), Hans Guttmann, that the authority was working on the formulation of a 'Disaster Risk Calendar' based on foreseeable disasters for generating region-specific emergency alerts which would be subjected to revision by the end of the calendar year in light of practical experiences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday apprised Executive Director of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), Hans Guttmann, that the authority was working on the formulation of a 'Disaster Risk Calendar' based on foreseeable disasters for generating region-specific emergency alerts which would be subjected to revision by the end of the calendar year in light of practical experiences.

ADPC ED Hans Guttmann called on NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider here, a news release said.

ADPC ED discussed matters of mutual interest including the signing of the Host Country Agreement (HCA) between Pakistan and ADPC which was inked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The HCA will enable ADPC to establish offices in Pakistan and support to make interventions in collaboration with NDMA for making the country resilient. Both sides also explored possibilities for mutual cooperation in future.

NDMA Chairman emphasized on developing mutual intellectual and academic fora as a collective approach towards disaster mitigation and disaster risk reduction with the advanced outlook of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in Pakistan.

He underscored the potential areas of investment in building the capacity of national emergency response and preparedness through sharing experiences, training and transfer of technology in the field of disaster management.

He also apprised the visiting dignitary of his vision for the establishment of remodeled and technology-driven National Preparedness and Response System in the country for a proactive approach to disaster management.

Both sides agreed on shared climate security's universal applicability of standard protocol, and conducting training workshops and simulation exercises for emergencies