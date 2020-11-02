Disaster risk reduction awareness day marks in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) here on Monday has organized International Disaster Risk Reduction and National Disaster awareness event.

Addressing the event, Ms Rubina Kayani said that lack of funding has hampered precautionary and mitigation activities for various hazards.

She said lack of coordination among departments during calamities has emphasized upon them to increase their coordination to minimize losses in case of any mishap.

She stressed on implementation and enforcement of building codes policy as to reduce future damages by natural calamities.

She said that earthquake and other natural calamities not only affected human lives but also severely damaged socio-economic fabric of the society.

On the occasion, Fayaz Chana, Muhammad Saleem Bhutti, Riaz Hussain Samo and others also spoke on the occasion.